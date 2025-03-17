The "Declare War" Lie: What the Founders and Constitution REALLY Said

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Almost every politician and so-called expert wants you to believe the president can unilaterally take the United States to war - just as long as they don’t call it a war. But that’s not what the Constitution says, that’s not how the Founders understood it, and that’s not how Presidents Washington, Adams, Jefferson, or Madison followed it in practice. In this episode, you’ll learn the truth about what the Constitution really means by DECLARE WAR
Path to Liberty: March 17, 2025