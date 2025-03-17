BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The "Declare War" Lie: What the Founders and Constitution REALLY Said
Tenth Amendment Center
Tenth Amendment CenterCheckmark Icon
367 followers
37 views • 6 months ago

Almost every politician and so-called expert wants you to believe the president can unilaterally take the United States to war - just as long as they don’t call it a war. But that’s not what the Constitution says, that’s not how the Founders understood it, and that’s not how Presidents Washington, Adams, Jefferson, or Madison followed it in practice. In this episode, you’ll learn the truth about what the Constitution really means by DECLARE WAR

Path to Liberty: March 17, 2025

Keywords
libertyconstitutionwarhistorylibertarianfounders10th amendmentwar powers
