THE SMITHS: Is 'Panic' Secretly About Jimmy Savile? | James Hargreaves

Did Morrissey and Johnny Marr of The Smiths write their classic hit 'Panic' about notorious abuser Jimmy Savile? This exposé by "James Hargreaves" explores the dark undertones of the song, as well as the potential connection between the band and the infamous television personality. Savile, once regarded as a quirky and beloved figure, was later revealed to be one of the most prolific sex offenders in history, with allegations spanning decades. The lyrics of 'Panic' seem to echo the frustration and fear that permeated the nation during this time, with lines such as "panic on the streets of London, panic on the streets of Birmingham" potentially alluding to the widespread panic and unease that Savile's revelations caused. The author delves into the band's history with the BBC, where both the Smiths and Savile had made appearances, raising the question of whether their paths may have crossed at some point. While the exact meaning behind 'Panic' remains a mystery, this intriguing investigation sheds light on the eerie parallels between the song and the dark legacy of Jimmy Savile.

The Smiths - Panic:

