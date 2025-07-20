BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Pacquiao vs Barrios Controversy: Fight Ends in Draw – Who REALLY Won?
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
28 views • 2 months ago

Pacquiao vs Barrios Controversy: Fight Ends in Draw – Who REALLY Won?

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Manny Pacquiao's much-hyped return clash with Mario Barrios ended in a dramatic majority draw after 12 action-packed rounds! The decision has sparked major controversy online, with fans and pundits debating who deserved the win. Did Pacquiao's veteran skills shine, or did Barrios do enough to take it? Watch for a quick recap, scorecards, and the latest reaction from the boxing world. Drop your winner in the comments and subscribe for more fight news!

#PacquiaoBarrios #Boxing #FightNight #Pacquiao #MarioBarrios #BoxingNews #SplitDecision #BoxingControversy #FightResult #BoxingFans

fight nightpacquiao vs barriospacquiao barrios resultboxing fight resultswho won pacquiao fightmanny pacquiao drawmario barriosboxing controversyfight highlightsboxing newspacquiao returnbarrios vs pacquiaoespn boxingyahoo sports boxingusa today sportsboxing rematchboxing debateboxing fans
