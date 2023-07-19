How Global Central Banks are Handling De-Dollarization Fears



ITM TRADING, INC.

Jul 18, 2023 #bank #economy #gold

Questions on what to do next? Schedule your FREE strategy now: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=HN7182023&month=2023-07

or by calling 877-410-1414 🗓️ Are you worried about the recent financial turmoil and looking for ways to secure your assets? Our expert Gold & Silver analysts have 27+ years of experience and can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets. Click the link above ☝️ to schedule a time that works best for you. 🆓 GET A FREE GUIDE ON HOW TO BUY GOLD AND SILVER: Download Now: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=HN7182023

Take the first step towards financial security by downloading the free guide above on how to buy gold and silver. It's a comprehensive resource that will help you understand the benefits of precious metal investments and how to get started. 🗣️ DON'T MISS THIS VIDEOS IMPORTANT INFORMATION There was just a major pattern shift in Global Central Banks deciding to move their Gold holdings home as a flight to safety. And then, in almost perfect harmony, the US Dollar Index falls below a key technical support level, making it even more clear what’s about to unfold. I remember when the Dollar Index fell in 2007 (also in July) and I called to warn my mother to pull her stocks out. This was the first time I said “something nasty this way comes”. She pulled half her money out, then called me in February of 2008 asking me to look at her statement saying “There’s got to be something wrong here”. I said no Mom, I warned you, this is an erosion of your portfolio... 96% of Central Banks say their “Safe Heaven Asset” is Gold. They are getting ready for this, are you? They now only want physical gold in their possession, do you? Let’s uncover what’s happening with the US Dollar and break down the exact same strategies the banks are using to protect themselves as we speak…coming up! 📖 CHAPTERS: 0:00 De-Dollarization 3:07 Primary Currency Metal 6:15 Spot Gold Market 10:16 USD Index 13:19 US Dollar to Peso 15:07 Purchasing Power of Consumer Dollar 18:58 Gold Holdings 📑 TO SEE LYNETTE'S SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/how-g... 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 Beyond Gold & Silver: / beyondgoldsilver 🟩 Thrivers Community: https://www.thriverscommunity.com/ 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. 🗓️ SCHEDULE YOUR FREE STRATEGY SESSION TODAY: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube Don't wait any longer to secure your financial future. Schedule your free strategy session with ITM Trading today by clicking the link or calling 877-410-1414. 🛡️ ITM TRADING: YOUR PARTNER FOR FINANCIAL SECURITY We are the industry's most recommended precious metals company for a good reason. Our mission is to help you protect your future, freedom, and legacy by providing expert guidance and customized strategies. Don't miss out on the opportunity to secure your wealth in uncertain times. Call us today to schedule your first strategy session: 877-410-1414. ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2023 All Rights Reserved. #bank #economy #gold