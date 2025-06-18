Canada Pledges $4.3 Billion For Ukraine | Special Maverick News Broadcast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maverick News Top Stories:
* Mark Carney Pledges $4.3 Billion For Ukraine at G7 Summit
* Trump's Support Crumbling As Israel - Iran Conflict Escalates
* Deep Dive Into The New Realities Facing Ukraine with Military Specialist Mike Pekarek - On Maverick News with Rick Walker
Please support our journalism by donating to:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
#ukraine, #carney, #trump, #g7,