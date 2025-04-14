🚨🇵🇸🇺🇸 BREAKING: 14-Year-Old Palestinian American Killed by Israeli Forces in West Bank - more than 20 bullets fired into him

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨🇵🇸🇺🇸 BREAKING: 14-Year-Old Palestinian American Killed by Israeli Forces in West Bank - more than 20 bullets fired on him.
Amer Mohammad Saada Rabee, 14, a Palestinian American from Saddle Brook, NJ, was shot and killed by Israeli forces in Turmus Ayya, West Bank, on Sunday.
Source @Retards Of TikTok
