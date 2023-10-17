Col. Douglas Macgregor on Our Border Crisis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Col. Douglas Macgregor, Chief Executive Officer of Our Country Our Choice has issued a statement addressing one of the most significant crises America has ever faced. With an alarming influx of 14,000 immigrants daily, the nation is grappling with the arrival of over 5 million immigrants annually.
Our CEO also sheds light on key insights from recent interviews featured in Episode 30 of the Tucker Carlson show.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=undGEc4-feg