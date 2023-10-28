Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at Today's Rally in Istanbul - blamed the West for the bloodshed in Gaza, calling it a massacre.

He made this statement at a mass rally in support of Palestine, which was organized in Istanbul at Ataturk Airport.

At the rally, Erdogan said Turkey was preparing to declare Israel a “war criminal” over its actions in the Gaza Strip. He also noted that those who shed “crocodile tears” in the West for the victims of the conflict in Ukraine are today silently watching the deaths of children in the Gaza Strip. According to the Turkish president, a rally in support of Palestine in Istanbul attracted 1.5 million people.

Erdogan called on Israel to immediately come out of its “state of madness” and stop the attacks on Gaza



“Oh Western Powers!

— Do you want a New War between the Crescent and you Crusaders again?

So know that this nation, the Turkish Nation is not dead!

We are in the Middle East what we are in Libya, what we are in Karabakh!”

Israeli Foreign Minister announced the need for all Israeli diplomatic representatives in Turkey to return home amid Erdogan's statements about Palestine - media










