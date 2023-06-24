Best Corny Cornbread Ever

This is some great cornbread. I made mine gluten-free, but you can do yours with regular flour and it will still come out good.

Ingredients:

One cup flour

One cup corn meal.

3/4 of a teaspoon salt use less if using bacon grease

One stick of melted butter

Two eggs

One tablespoon baking powder

Up to 1/4 of a cup of sugar or honey.

2 tbsp of Bacon grease or butter for cast iron skillet and a 1.5 cups of buttermilk.

Can of creamed corn without the liquid



Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Plce cast iron pan in oven to warm up. Mix dry ingredients first. Add the 2 eggs. Add the honey then the butter and then add enough buttermilk until the mixture has a pancake like mixture. Add the creamed corn. Place 2 TBS of bacon grease in the hot cast iron pan and add cornbread mixture. Place in oven and bake for 20-25 minutes. Get ready to enjoy some good eating!















