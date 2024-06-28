BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
My Wife Is LEAVING TODAY! Freedomain Call In
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
In this episode, we discussed a caller's concerns about accountability and communication within their marriage, particularly during challenging family events like a funeral. We explored specific instances of arguments and interactions, offering guidance on addressing these issues and modeling positive behavior for their children. The conversation also touched on the impact of parenting styles on family dynamics, focusing on the caller's struggles with anger and yelling. Reflecting on childhood experiences, we delved into the influence of past behaviors on current parenting practices, emphasizing the importance of breaking harmful cycles for healthier family relationships.


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


NOW AVAILABLE FOR SUBSCRIBERS: MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING' - AND THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI AND AUDIOBOOK!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

