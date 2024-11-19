Rise Above Any Worry and Doubt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Key Lesson: Resisting the revelation of any personal limitation...is like resenting the ocean because you never learned how to swim!
Join Guy every Saturday morning for a FREE ONLINE inspirational talk every Saturday morning at 8:00am (PT). Go to: https://www.guyfinley.org/insighttimer
Join Guy every Sunday morning at 9:30am (PT) and every Wednesday evening at 6:00pm (PT) for a free transformational talk. Preregister at: https://www.guyfinley.org/light
For more information about Guy and his non-profit Life of Learning foundation, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org