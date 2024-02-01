LIVE: EAGLE PASS TEXAS "STANDOFF" #BorderCrisis #RFB

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I just made my way to Eagle Pass Texas, and I had a chance to speak to the National Guardsmen and the Border Patrol boys, Border Patrol isn't being BLOCKED by the Guard. at all.
#standoff #bordercrisis #eaglepass
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Shared from and subscribe to:
JailBreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/@jailbreakoverlander/videos