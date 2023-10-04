You're About 40% Prepped-There's Still A Long Way To Go

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No matter how prepped up we would like to believe we are at our house, we accept that we are only about forty percent prepped-that there is still a lot to learn, a lot to do and a lot to budget for. D'Sousa video about coming Christian persecution: https://www.brighteon.com/23e3ab3e-b38a-4dc6-81a4-8d68172d6904 Tucker Carlson interviews Victor Davis Hansen: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/were-middle-revolution-victor-davis-hanson-warns-tucker-next-12-months-will-be-most Pete Santilli interviews Mel K: https://banned.video/watch?id=651c3cb2d78a95cb284c7a72 Viking Prepare dness video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0sV5DDpErwk Tucker Carlson warns of war/martial law so communists can cancel 2024 elections: https://banned.video/watch?id=651ca84864401601e08a6ac3 Michael Yon speaks about Chinese genetic claim to North/Central/South America: https://www.brighteon.com/c3b6437d-9839-4432-b88b-cd790e06a93f Proof that J6 was a FED operation: https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/10/now-there-is-evidence-the-fbi-planned-the-january-6-operation-and-planted-documents-days-earlier-that-were-later-used-against-innocent-americans/ NWO taking over world wide water supply: https://banned.video/watch?id=651d2c2b56f291eef7920080