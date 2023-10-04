BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
You're About 40% Prepped-There's Still A Long Way To Go
glock 1911
glock 1911
58 views • 10/04/2023

No matter how prepped up we would like to believe we are at our house, we accept that we are only about forty percent prepped-that there is still a lot to learn, a lot to do and a lot to budget for.  D'Sousa video about coming Christian persecution:   https://www.brighteon.com/23e3ab3e-b38a-4dc6-81a4-8d68172d6904  Tucker Carlson interviews Victor Davis Hansen:   https://www.zerohedge.com/political/were-middle-revolution-victor-davis-hanson-warns-tucker-next-12-months-will-be-most  Pete Santilli interviews Mel K:   https://banned.video/watch?id=651c3cb2d78a95cb284c7a72  Viking Prepare dness video:   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0sV5DDpErwk  Tucker Carlson warns of war/martial law so communists can cancel 2024 elections:   https://banned.video/watch?id=651ca84864401601e08a6ac3  Michael Yon speaks about Chinese genetic claim to North/Central/South America:   https://www.brighteon.com/c3b6437d-9839-4432-b88b-cd790e06a93f  Proof that J6 was a FED operation:   https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/10/now-there-is-evidence-the-fbi-planned-the-january-6-operation-and-planted-documents-days-earlier-that-were-later-used-against-innocent-americans/  NWO taking over world wide water supply:   https://banned.video/watch?id=651d2c2b56f291eef7920080  

Keywords
weaponsfoodpreppingself defensesurvivalmedicineend timeswaterfirst aid
