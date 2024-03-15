© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"A girl threw a Molotov cocktail on the porch of school No. 358, where two polling stations have been operating since the morning. The target was a poster about the elections,” media reports.
She explained to the police that she received the task to commit arson from a certain “Ukrainian telegram channel”; they promised to pay her.