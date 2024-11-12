Invented By A Catholic Priest - The Big Bang Theory Is Ridiculous Nonsense

.... it's utterly absurd.... preposterous on it's face.... it's the stuff of fairy-tales.... it's an outright lie with zero scientific evidence.... and it's not even a good lie... it's the kind of lie you'd get from a psychopath.... it's the kind of lie you'd tell to a 3rd grade science class, because no adult in his right mind would ever believe such bs... it's just made up, fantasy land, bull crap, with zero supporting evidence... nothing that can be observed, tested or repeated... it's not science, science does not enter the equation, at all, because there is nothing scientific about it... a Catholic Priest made the whole thing up, not a scientist, a priest.

Be careful where you hang your hat, you don't want to end up like Mike Adams, with a mind that is closed tight, unwilling to even look at the empirical scientific evidence, even though mountains of it are offered.... his mind is completely gone here, he's seemingly swallowed hook line and sinker, everything NASA's ever put out... he just eats it up and takes it as gospel.... he even takes NASA's word over God's Word and The Bible... and that is a fact. A fact he is wholly unaware of, but a fact nonetheless, and this is provable. "Space" and the spinning ball earth, is what he worships.... make no mistake, it is a cult, and he's all in and proud of it....he's caught up in the world's biggest psyop, and doesn't have a single clue that's the case. It's very sad.

Earth is intelligently designed by God, our Creator, and Mike just want's to repeat NASA nonsense, and turn a blind eye to God's reality. It's a damn shame. Why on earth would I not point this out, is the question? But what are you going to do you know?... it's his own personal journey... you try to help the guy and he only see's you as an enemy, when all you wanted to do, was help a homey out. It's beyond frustrating.

But, eye am the needle, and as long as I have the power to poke, and poke good, I shall continue to peacefully agitate, in an attempt to spur meaningful learning. And frankly, with my self proclaimed powers of persuasion, I don't see it's possible for me to fail. Mike will be a flat earther before....this time next year. Oh that hurts it could possibly take that long. God and the truth are indeed patient, but me, not so much.... when I say, chop chop, I really mean it. Maybe if I say please... Mike, please, chop chop already. Now how could he possibly ignore such a sincere plea from the heart? I'll bet he's Googling Eric Dubay right now, as I rap this up. The guy is going to end up loving me, by this time next year, I can just tell. Matter of fact, I look forward to the day when I say to him... "Love me if you must". And we'll both just laugh and laugh... and God will be pleased.

Thank you. Thank you very much. You're a great audience.



