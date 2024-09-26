BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Charlie Harger & Tami Michaels 2016 Interview
BreakThruNews
BreakThruNews
23 views • 7 months ago

"Even in hell, you have to look for a door." - Tami's son, Blake


"When you witness something like that, it shatters your... safety net that we have for our life. And once that is shattered, you don't go through life innocent anymore and you go through life traumatized... I'm instantly aware of not only those who lose their lives, but those who have to witness it" - Tami

911tami michaelscharlie harger
