I Read Richard Haass' New Book (So You Don't Have To!)

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/haass/
Have you ever thought that the Bill of Rights was a bit lacking? Did you ever wish there was a list of obligations detailing those things we owe to the government for the privilege of being born into a certain political jurisdiction? Then, boy, do I have the perfect book for you! Join James for today's dissection of The Bill of Obligations, the latest turgid tome of trash from Richard Haass, the outgoing president of the Council on Foreign Relations.
