East Palestine Train Derailment Is Prophetic. Sky Was Black. Hidden Manna For 144,000

Residents near Ohio train derailment diagnosed with ailments
associated with chemical exposure, including bronchitis
Safety regulators say Ohio toxic train derailment ‘100% preventable’
‘Strongest snowstorm in years’ leaves Californians delighted and frozen
Travel chaos ensues after Portland picks up heaviest snow since 1943
Texas and Michigan officials say they didn’t know water, soil from Ohio train wreck would be transported into their jurisdictions
More than 43,000 aquatic animals are dead near Ohio train derailment. Thousands of dead fish and contamination in waterways: How the Ohio train derailment is affecting the environment
