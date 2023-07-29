https://web.archive.org/web/20210525102120/https://twitter.com/CheyenneMelody1/status/1397135299059277824

Sinéad O'Connor 1966 - 2023

Her son committed suicide 1-year ago. He was probably injected, too. Suicidal thoughts are a "side effect" that I've noticed. A former Miss America, Cheslie Kryst, https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=SEG-IJYdGI0 went on national TV and bad mouthed people that didn't want to get injected with poison, with Sean Penn.

She killed herself ~1-month later.

###

When I first saw this post, I was confused. I thought that was a photo of Sinead. Her son looked exactly like her. RIP.

###

Sinéad O’Connor, acclaimed Dublin singer, dies aged 56

Michael D Higgins leads tributes to Irish musician, saying the country has lost an ‘extraordinarily beautiful, unique voice’

###

Sinéad O'Connor 1966 - 2023

Sinéad O’Connor, acclaimed Dublin singer, dies aged 56

Michael D Higgins leads tributes to Irish musician, saying the country has lost an ‘extraordinarily beautiful, unique voice’

Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor has died at the age of 56, her family has announced.

In a statement, the singer’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

The acclaimed Dublin performer released 10 studio albums, while her song Nothing Compares 2 U was named the number one world single in 1990 by the Billboard Music Awards. Her version of the ballad, written by musician Prince, topped the charts around the globe and earned her three Grammy nominations.

The accompanying music video, directed by English filmmaker John Maybury, consisted mostly of a close-up of O’Connor’s face as she sung the lyrics and became as famous as her recording of the song.

https://www.irishtimesDOTcom/culture/music/2023/07/26/sinead-oconnor-acclaimed-dublin-singer-dies-aged-56/

Mirrored - bootcamp

