Oct. 7 and Israel's propaganda war wAli Abunimah The Chris Hedges Report (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1967 followers
Follow
34 views • 03/15/2024

MIrrored from YouTube channel The Real News Network at:-

https://youtu.be/5pl_QYiIk2Q?si=CSHsjQtNvslByOSq

The Real News Network Podcasts

The start of Operation of Al-Aqsa Flood on Oct. 7 was accompanied by a deluge of Israeli propaganda. Claims of beheaded babies, infants found in ovens, mass rape, and other heinous atrocities allegedly committed by Hamas circulated far and wide, promoted by a range of interlocutors that included journalists, celebrities, legacy media, and even President Biden himself. Months later, the most outrageous of these claims of Hamas atrocities have been debunked, but the damage has already been done. Ali Abuminah joins The Chris Hedges Report to discuss the Israeli propaganda campaign providing cover for the genocide in Gaza, and the complicity of corporate media in these crimes.


Ali Abuminah is a Palestinian-American journalist and the co-founder of The Electronic Intifada.


Studio Production: David Hebden

Post-Production: Cameron Granadino

Opening sequence by: Cameron Granadino


