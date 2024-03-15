Oct. 7 and Israel's propaganda war wAli Abunimah The Chris Hedges Report (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIrrored from YouTube channel The Real News Network at:-
https://youtu.be/5pl_QYiIk2Q?si=CSHsjQtNvslByOSq
The Real News Network Podcasts
The start of Operation of Al-Aqsa Flood on Oct. 7 was accompanied by a deluge of Israeli propaganda. Claims of beheaded babies, infants found in ovens, mass rape, and other heinous atrocities allegedly committed by Hamas circulated far and wide, promoted by a range of interlocutors that included journalists, celebrities, legacy media, and even President Biden himself. Months later, the most outrageous of these claims of Hamas atrocities have been debunked, but the damage has already been done. Ali Abuminah joins The Chris Hedges Report to discuss the Israeli propaganda campaign providing cover for the genocide in Gaza, and the complicity of corporate media in these crimes.
Ali Abuminah is a Palestinian-American journalist and the co-founder of The Electronic Intifada.
Studio Production: David Hebden
Post-Production: Cameron Granadino
Opening sequence by: Cameron Granadino
Join this channel to get access to perks:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrmm_7RDZJeQzq2-wvmjueg/join
Watch The Chris Hedges Report live YouTube premiere on The Real News Network every Friday at 12PM ET: https://therealnews.com/chris-hedges-report
Listen to episode podcasts and find bonus content at The Chris Hedges Report Substack: https://chrishedges.substack.com/
The Real News is an independent, viewer-supported, radical media network. Help us continue producing The Chris Hedges Report by following us and making a small donation:
Donate to TRNN: https://therealnews.com/donate-yt-chr
Sign up for our newsletter: https://therealnews.com/nl-yt-chr
Like us on Facebook: https://facebook.com/therealnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/therealnews
#chrishedges #therealnewsnetwork