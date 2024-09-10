© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian and Chinese Naval Forces Meet in Peter the Great Bay for "Ocean-2024" Drills
Russian and Chinese warships have gathered in Peter the Great Bay to participate in the joint naval exercises "Ocean-2024," according to Russia’s Ministry of Defense. The Chinese Navy has deployed four warships and a supply vessel for the drills.
Upon meeting, the ships exchanged greetings with ceremonial flags.
Both sides discussed the upcoming plans, formed a joint naval group, and began executing their exercise objectives, the Ministry reported.
Special Military Operation, September 10. Key points:
➡️Russian forces liberated Krasnogorovka, Galitsynovka, Vodyanoye, and Grigorovka in the DPR within the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Defense.
➡️Ukrainian troop losses amounted to up to 2,175 people over the past day, as per the Ministry of Defense report.
➡️Shoigu stated that Ukraine is losing an average of 28 square kilometers of territory daily, with up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed or wounded.
➡️The Secretary of the Security Council also stated that Russia will not engage in negotiations with Kiev until Ukrainian forces are expelled from the Kursk region.
➡️In the morning, the Ministry of Defense reported the destruction and interception of 144 Ukrainian drones over central regions of Russia.
➡️As a result of a drone attack in the Ramenskoye district of the Moscow region, a 46-year-old woman was killed, and three others were injured, according to Vorobyov.
➡️Temporary restrictions were imposed on the operations of Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports. Later, the Federal Air Transport Agency reported that the restrictions had been lifted.
➡️Russia's Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on terrorism following the nighttime mass drone attack by Ukraine.
➡️Biden intends to discuss with British Prime Minister Starmer on Friday the possibility of allowing Ukrainian forces to strike Russia with long-range weapons supplied by Washington and London, Blinken said.
➡️At the same time, the White House tried to reassure that the U.S. still does not support Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory, including with American weapons.