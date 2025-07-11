Enoch AI upgrade, Dershowitz sounds off on Epstein files, neuroplasticity test and more (Brighteon Broadcast News, July 11, 2025)

- Donation Update and Product Distribution for Texas Flood Victims (0:11)

- Impact of Donations and Personal Anecdotes (4:43)

- Introduction to Enoch AI and Its Upgrades (14:06)

- Enoch's Training Data and Capabilities (28:47)

- Alan Dershowitz and the Epstein Files (36:14)

- Lee Zeldin and Geoengineering Transparency (38:49)

- Doc Pete Chambers and COVID-19 Sabotage (45:27)

- Personal Stories and Life Lessons (50:55)

- Special Report: Don't Park Yourself on the Train Crossing of Life (57:35)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (1:16:18)

- Diesel Tank Preparedness and Health Insights (1:19:08)

- Introduction to Brighton.com and Enoch AI (1:29:03)

- Decentralized TV Episode Introduction (1:31:36)

- Interview with Alex Collier on Extraterrestrial Experiences (1:34:46)

- Discussion on Humanity's Evolution and Consciousness (1:43:37)

- Exploration of Ancient Civilizations and Technologies (1:58:13)

- Practical Decentralization Strategies (2:01:45)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (2:02:02)

- US Empire's Decline and Asset Protection (2:03:02)

- Decentralized Community and Financial Freedom (2:03:24)

- Philosophical Reflections and Show Appreciation (2:03:46)

- Promotion of Decentralized TV and New Song (2:52:15)

- Faraday Bags and Emergency Preparedness (2:55:56)





