BATTLE FOR AVDEEVKA IS HEATING UP

Russian forces do not stop massive precision strikes in the Ukrainian rear areas, where the Ukrainian military is accumulating strategically important reserves. The constant Russian attacks are already bringing results on the frontlines.





On the night of February 5, new wave of Russian strikes hit Ukrainian military facilities in the area of Pokrovsk in the west of the Donetsk People’s Republic.





Russian missiles struck points of temporary deployment of Ukrainian reserves, destroyed several units of armored vehicles, refueling vehicles and artillery systems.





Explosions thundered in the town of Mirnograd, from where the Ukrainian military command was transferring reinforcements to Avdeevka.





Ukrainian positions are already rapidly deteriorating in all directions around Avdeevka. The year began with a Russian offensive in the southern part of the city and it does not stop despite Ukrainian attempts to counterattack.





Over the past day, Russian assault groups advanced several hundred meters along the streets and approached the 9th district located on the southern outskirts. Control of the multistory buildings in this district called Himik allows them to observe a large part of the entire city. The heavy battles for the southern fortress of Avdeevka are yet to begin.





Amid the ongoing advance in the south of the city, Russian forces achieved new victories in the north. In recent days, they broke through Ukrainian defenses and entered the city. On February 4, Russian forces launched attacks in two different directions. The first attack near the local filtration station was mainly aimed at distracting Ukrainian forces. As a result of the main attack Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian stronghold near the sand quarry called the Blue Lakes and gained a foothold on the city streets.





The Russian offensive does not strop. They expanded their zone of control and surrounded the Blue Lakes from the northern, western and eastern directions. Ukrainian units were forced to retreat and hide in the residential areas of the city.





As a result, a large Ukrainian stronghold on a dominant height from which the Ukrainians have been shelling civilians in Donetsk fell under Russian control. Moreover, Russians gained fire control over the last Ukrainian supply route from Lastochkino to Avdeevka, increasing Ukrainian losses.





The Ukrainian military risks finding itself in a cauldron of fire. Clashes are already ongoing on the streets of Sapronova and Lesi Ukrainki.





While unofficial Ukrainian military sources are sounding the alarm, confirming the critical situation of the Ukrainian army, the General Staff of Ukraine remains silent, assuring that the military is holding control of the city. In an attempt to raise morale of the servicemen and population, Ukrainian media used their favorite toy for propaganda supplied from the United States. An Abrams tank was shown on all Ukrainian TV channels allegedly heading to the Avdeevka front.

