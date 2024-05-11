Pfizer Whistleblower Melissa McAtee is NOT suicidal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Pfizer whistleblower Melissa McAtee: "Just wanted to put a video of my face out there with my voice stating I am not suicidal... If anything happens to me, it is Big Pharma."
You can read Melissa's testimony here (https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1HXZ43qkrlqza95RnCrETzciWmVMQXbT3/edit#slide=id.p1)
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/