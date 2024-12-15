LIFE SAVING CANCER CURE? - The Censored Testimonies That Could Save Your Life!

World Alternative Media





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:





https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Use code Josh and save money!













ORDER QUALITY MEAT TO YOUR DOOR HERE:





https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321





Save 20% and get $15 off your FIRST order!





Support your local farms and stay healthy!













GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:





https://heavensharvest.com/





USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!













Josh Sigurdson talks with John Richardson of RNC Store about the potential cure for cancer, apricot seeds.





While big pharma funded medias attack and attempt to stop laetrile from reaching the public's attention, millions of people have some experience with it and testimonials continue to skyrocket.





In this video, we talk about recent testimonials, we go over a giant book of testimonials from 1977, we debunk the media lies regarding laetrile and cyanide and we talk about the other ways this supplement can help people.













Stay tuned for more from WAM!













GET AN EXTENDED FREE TRIAL FOR ICKONIC WHEN YOU SIGN UP HERE:





https://www.ickonic.com/affiliate/josh10













BUY YOUR PRIVATE CLEARPHONE HERE:





https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/F9D3HK/













LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!





https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/













GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:





https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor





And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com













STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:





http://wamsurvival.com/













OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:





https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/













Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:





https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1













FIND US on Rokfin HERE:





https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia













FIND US on Gettr HERE:





https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia













See our EPICFUNDME HERE:





https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media













JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:





https://t.me/worldalternativemedia













JOIN US on Rumble Here:





https://rumble.com/c/c-312314













FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:





https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media













FIND OUR CoinTree page here:





https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson













JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:





https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media





We will soon be doing subscriber only content!













Follow us on Twitter here:





https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia













Help keep independent media alive!













Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!





https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072













BITCOIN ADDRESS:





18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU













World Alternative Media





2023