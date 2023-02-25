NYC Man goes BERSERK on SCUMBAG POLITICIAN PELOSI replacement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Jose Vega (@JosBtrigga) confronts @hakeemjeffries about the allegation that Joe Biden blew up the Nord Stream pipelines.
Rep. Jeffries responds by praising Biden's escalation of war between nuclear superpowers as a battle between tyranny and freedom.
Twitter Video NSFW Language
They cut his mic off and he keeps going at Hakeem until they remove him.
https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1628584060447760386
Mirrored - bootcamp