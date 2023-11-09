© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I WILL NOT COMPLY
I will not comply I will not run and hide
My face behind a mask Take the jab
Shelter in place
Be locked down and live the lie
This is liberty's cry
I will not comply I will not comply
To the mandates Do not comply
To the dictates Do not comply
The bioweapon infection is a way to steal elections
The medical dictatorship connnection
To the deep state insurrection
Never surrender Tear down the criminal commie mob
Rebellion to tyranny is obediece to God
We will not agree We will not back down or retreat
Into the night we fight for life And before Christ's light
The black shadow of Death shall flee
We will not retreat We will not agree
To the mandates do not agree
To the dictates do not agree
The bioweapon infection is a way to steal elections
The medical dictatorship connnection
To the deep state insurrection
Never surrender Tear down the criminal commie mob
Rebellion to tyranny is obediece to God
I will not comply I will not run and hide
My face behind a mask Take the jab
Shelter in place
Be locked down and live the lie
This is liberty's cry
I will not comply I will not comply
Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2023