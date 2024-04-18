BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jobst Landgrebe: Skynet Will Not Become Self-Aware, AGI Is Impossible!
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
394 followers
76 views • 04/18/2024

Jobst Landgrebe explains why Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) will NEVER be possible and why Skynet won't become self-aware! We have used up most of the great inventions in the application of physics and there is a limit to progress, we are faced with a slowdown in technological advancement. The human mind is a complex system and CANNOT be mathematically modeled. The singularity is a neo-pagan pseudo-religious concept. Technology has become the god or metaphysics or new religion of today. He discusses the realistic potential of artificial intelligence and automation.


Websites

Why Machines Will Never Rule the World: Artificial Intelligence without Fear https://www.routledge.com/Why-Machines-Will-Never-Rule-the-World-Artificial-Intelligence-without-Fear/Landgrebe-Smith/p/book/9781032309934

Google Scholar https://scholar.google.de/citations?user=cFMVHwoAAAAJ&hl=de

Wiktia https://wikitia.com/wiki/Jobst_Landgrebe


About Jobst Landgrebe

Jobst Landgrebe is a scientist and entrepreneur with a background in philosophy, mathematics, neuroscience, and bioinformatics. Landgrebe is also the founder of Cognotekt, a German AI company which has since 2013 provided working systems used by companies in areas such as insurance claims management, real estate management, and medical billing. After more than 10 years in the AI industry, he has developed an exceptional understanding of the limits and potential of AI in the future.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
aiartificial intelligencesingularitytechnocracyelon muskskynetdystopiaterminatorkurzweil
