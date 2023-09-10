ICIC: Jason Christoff - Exposing Mind Control

(Aug 23, 2023) ICIC: In this episode of ICIC, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and co-host attorney Dagmar Schoen have a detailed conversation with Jason Christoff, health coach, self-sabotage expert and propaganda researcher, about the medical and historical backgrounds and the workings of the psychological manipulation and traumatization techniques used in mind control. With "MK-Ultra- Methods" (which include the "Monarch"-Program), a torturous human programming technique, puppets’ as well as our thinking and perception of life are manipulated. By way of guiding us through a number of experiments, Jason Christoff explains the ways in which these techniques, which have been known for a very long time, are applied and how they are constantly used by unscrupulous psychopaths and power-hungry, self-proclaimed "elites" as a means to hypnotize and manipulate the masses and to turn them into compliant and docile henchmen and obedient subjects. Thus, people are programmed to commit the worst crimes against their fellow human beings and act in ways that are completely unthinkable for any “normal” human being.





Christoff explains how we are constantly – through every day television and radio propaganda – under the influence of mind control programs. This was very obvious during the Corona plandemic with its insane and unscientific torture measures that were coated by the psychopaths as being “science”.





He shows ways and means how to immunize ourselves against these programs. And he also points out that there are some people who cannot even be touched by such programs.





Torrent of the banned film "Derren Brown: The Push (2018)" can be found on https://piratebay.org/



www.jchristoff.com

https://icic.law/

https://rumble.com/v3egj3r-jason-christoff-exposing-mind-control.html