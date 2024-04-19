BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
All-American football player killed by VAXX poison injections
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
432 views • 04/19/2024

Greg Gattuso @CoachGGattuso "Two joyous year coaching and becoming friends with AJ Simon. My prayers are dedicated to the Simon family. I love you AJ and will always have a special place in my heart for #8."

https://twitter.com/CoachGGattuso/status/1780689521405022577

1:07 PM · Apr 17, 2024

###

"What vaccines and documentation are required to attend UAlbany? UAlbany students must fulfill all the following immunization and health requirements before they can register for classes."

"COVID-19 Vaccine

All students are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a University-approved COVID-19 vaccination exemption (medical, religious or fully remote).

For detailed instructions on submitting proof of full vaccination or to request an exemption, please visit the University’s COVID-19 website. "

https://web.archive.org/web/20220902135733/https://www.albany.edu/health-well-being/immunization-health-requirements

###

Sister Rosetta Tharpe - This Train

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=jOrhjgt-_Qc

###

THANK YOU FOR WATCHING AND SHARING MY VIDEOS

Mirrored - bootcamp

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

