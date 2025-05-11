BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
This Tree is Still Alive!
His Kingdom Prophecy
His Kingdom Prophecy
153 views • 4 months ago

The USA & England — The Stump Will Surely Sprout Again

Copyright ©BBC
Posted as part of HKP Word :https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-usa-england-the-stump-will-surely-sprout-again/
Prophetess Veronika West says: "The Stump is Sprouting Again!  I had to share this News Story, as it serves as a Powerful Prophetic confirmation of The Word of The LORD.
It also speaks to a poignant Prophetic Parallel between the two Nations — The United States of America and The United Kingdom or Great Britain and Northern Ireland!"

