🔥🔥LIVE Exclusive With Geo-Political Analyst & Researcher Sasha Latypova! 🔥🔥

It is a strange time we live in, when a high-profile healthcare executive can be videotaped being executed, in broad daylight on the streets of Manhattan and America hardly blinks.



“Overall characterization of what is going on: the federal and most of the state governments are captured. Whatever is running the federal gov agencies really intends to kill you, or at least substantially injure you, damage your reproductive capacity and repossess your assets in the process. The aim is to reduce the population and terrorize the survivors enough to establish a totalitarian control over much of the world’s territory. Nobody is coming to save you, your survival and that of your children is in your hands only. Do not comply.”

~Sasha Latypova



We seem to be settling in on a collective (and disturbing) understanding that our once trusted institutions are governed by crooks, thugs and outright criminals. We can all agree that this is unacceptable … yet none of us really know quite what to do about it all.



And while we engage in the political pageantry of the day - we also seem to understand that both political parties are in on the scam and even work TOGETHER to keep us divided, confused and unaware of the scheme.



Well, ONLY the truth will set us free and Sasha Latypova is a truth teller for this time. Today we will discuss healthcare corruption, domestic politics and the geo-political landscape with one of the most brilliant women in politics today!



Shannon’s Top Headlines December 5, 2024



BREAKING: UnitedHealthcare (Change Healthcare) CEO Shot Ahead of Possibly the Largest Data Breach Settlement in History https://conspiracysarah.substack.com/p/breaking-unitedhealthcare-change?r=uaapz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&triedRedirect=true



Massive quantities of undisclosed protein found in mRNA vials indicating severe risk of anaphylactic/allergic/autoimmune reactions. https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/its-the-proteins-the-old-poisoning



Biden Administration Considers Preemptively Pardoning Anthony Fauci

https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2024/12/04/biden-white-house-pardons-00192610



Trilateral Commissioner Eric Schmidt Warns That AI Can Serious Harm To Young Men https://www.technocracy.news/trilateral-commissioner-eric-schmidt-warns-that-ai-can-serious-harm-to-young-men/



