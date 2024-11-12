The Trump Effect - The Winning Continues!

November 12, 2024 - The GOP has officially won the House--219 seats--with several still undecided. While we’re waiting for election finals, Donald Trump has dug in, making appointments and releasing three minute videos describing his plans and policies. Harris voters have responded by howling, crying, shaving their heads and resorting to wearing blue bracelets and blue N-95 masks to identify each other and avoid the hateful majority that won the election. Let’s take a look at the “Trump Effect” victories already taking shape.









Thanks for watching and praying!





To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com





Lori’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. Subscribe for free to receive new posts. Or consider supporting my work with an $8 per month paid subscription.



