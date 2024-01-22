Learn About the Eight Dimensions of Wellness Paramount in Longevity - Katherine Pasour

Honoring the Lord with how we take care of our bodies is vital in maintaining our spiritual health because it’s the temple of the Holy Spirit. Katherine Pasour is an author, teacher, and speaker with a passion for educating others on healthy living and wellness. She gives common-sense ways we can acquire and maintain healthy habits. “God wants us to have an abundant life and to treat our body the way that God wants us to treat it,” she says. Katherine also points out how physical health intersects with spiritual and emotional health. She encourages eating at least five servings of fruits and vegetables per day, avoiding processed foods and fast food, and getting some outdoor activity in each day.











TAKEAWAYS





There are eight dimensions of wellness: financial, spiritual, emotional, occupational, physical, social, environmental, and intellectual





Katherine’s book can be used as a devotional or a Bible study





Don’t purchase and store foods in the house that are unhealthy that you will be tempted to eat in large quantities





Our natural activity level is limited because of modern technology









