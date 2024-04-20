BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WEAK or BRILLIANT? Israel’s Response to Iran EXPLAINED
75 views • 04/20/2024

Glenn Beck


Apr 19, 2024


Israel has struck multiple targets inside Iran in retaliation for its recent 300-missile attack. But was this limited strike wimpy or brilliant? Former Department of Defense intelligence analyst Jason Buttrill joins Glenn to argue the latter. As opposed to Iran’s massive, but unsuccessful, attack, Israel launched a successful precision attack that showed Iran it could strike the country whenever and wherever it wanted — without Iran knowing. Jason, Glenn, and Stu also discuss why the increased tension in the region is all Biden’s fault. Plus, they review how YOUR tax dollars allegedly went to the families of Palestinian terrorists.



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFky6cBm9e0

iranisraelterroristsweakglenn beckmissilepalestinianresponseretaliationstrikesprecisionbrillianttax dollarsjason buttrill
