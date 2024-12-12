Donald Trump Jr mocks Zelensky on social media.

Trump was named Times, 'Person of the Year'.

❗️Key takeaways from US President-elect Donald Trump’s interview with TIME magazine:

🔹Trump is against the strikes by the Ukrainian armed forces deep into Russia with US long-range missiles, as it leads to an even greater escalation of the conflict;

🔹The most dangerous situation at the moment is Zelenskyy's bad decision to launch missile strikes against Russia;

🔹Trump plans to use US aid to Ukraine as leverage against Russia in talks to end the conflict;

🔹The crisis in the Middle East is easier to resolve than the conflict in Ukraine;

🔹Trump intends to begin the process of pardoning most of the participants in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 “in the first hour” of his presidency;

🔹Trump says cannot comment on whether he talked with Russian President Vladimir Putin after winning the election, as this is unacceptable.

Great news, Eurobros: everyone's favorite NATO Secretary General Rutti Frutti called for a portion of pensions and social payments in Europe to be used for weapons production. He noted that the bloc's military spending should exceed 3%.

He said that he does not currently see a direct threat to any of the alliance members from Russia but called for strengthening defense.