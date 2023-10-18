John-Henry Westen





Oct 17, 2023





Two NYC police officers paid a heavy price after they received the so-called COVID-19 'vaccine,' and now fellow officer Matt Reid is telling their stories. Matt Reid was an NYC cop who retired prematurely due to the ultimatum he was given by his department: take the COVID-19 injection or be fired. Reid has founded an organization to help police officers and firefighters fight government overreach and coercion, providing funding, community, and the sharing of resources on a national and international level. His fraternity can be found at: https://www.patrolmansfraternity.com/. Watch now as Reid shares the stories of his fellow service members being forced to take the COVID-19 jab and what he is doing to stop the many negative health effects that have left many service members and people across the world impoverished, disabled, or dead.





HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com





LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round





SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/





Connect with us on social media:





LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews





John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3pxexm-look-what-happened-to-these-two-nyc-officers-after-they-got-jabbed.html

========================