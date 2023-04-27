Episode 317: LOST IN TRANS NATION from TheHighwire.com

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/watch/
Fauci Uses One of Del’s Talking Points in Attempt to Shirk
Responsibility For Abysmal Public Health Response; Jefferey Jaxen
Reports on multiple Court Decisions requiring city and state governments
to rehire the COVID unvaccinated, with back pay; Fauci isn’t the only
one trying to rewrite history. Canada PM Justin Trudeau Was Caught
Trying to Claim He Didn’t Force Anyone to Vaccinate; It’s an issue as
controversial as vaccines, as the Trans Issue Takes Over Every Sector of
Society; How Safe is Hormone Therapy For Children?; One Dad is Suing
His School District For Exposing His Child to ‘Medically Inappropriate’
Content Without Parental Consent; Today’s Episode **Viewer Discretion is
Advised** Guests: Dr. Patrick Flynn, Luka, Steve Schneider #Fauci
#Trans #DylanMulvaney #UnvaxRehire #JustinTrudeau #Transgender #Ep317