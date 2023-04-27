BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Episode 317: LOST IN TRANS NATION from TheHighwire.com
Scriptural Scrutiny
Scriptural Scrutiny
540 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 04/27/2023

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/watch/

Fauci Uses One of Del’s Talking Points in Attempt to Shirk Responsibility For Abysmal Public Health Response; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on multiple Court Decisions requiring city and state governments to rehire the COVID unvaccinated, with back pay; Fauci isn’t the only one trying to rewrite history. Canada PM Justin Trudeau Was Caught Trying to Claim He Didn’t Force Anyone to Vaccinate; It’s an issue as controversial as vaccines, as the Trans Issue Takes Over Every Sector of Society; How Safe is Hormone Therapy For Children?; One Dad is Suing His School District For Exposing His Child to ‘Medically Inappropriate’ Content Without Parental Consent; Today’s Episode **Viewer Discretion is Advised** Guests: Dr. Patrick Flynn, Luka, Steve Schneider #Fauci #Trans #DylanMulvaney #UnvaxRehire #JustinTrudeau #Transgender #Ep317

Keywords
transgendertransfaucijustintrudeaulukadrpatrickflynnsteveschneiderdylanmulvaneyunvaxrehireep317
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy