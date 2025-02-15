Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 15, 2025 – Trump HALTS vaccine mandates + new Vaccine Zombie music video!

- President Trump's Executive Order on Vaccine Mandates (0:00)

- RFK Jr.'s Role and Future Plans (3:06)

- Flood of Homes for Sale in DC and Surrounding Areas (4:32)

- Anticipated Legal Consequences for Criminals (6:24)

- Call for Prosecutions and Increased Prison Capacity (13:07)

- Impact of Federal Employee Layoffs (15:03)

- Real Estate Market Impact in DC (16:58)

- Introduction to the Vaccine Zombie Music Video (17:43)

- Background and Creation of the Vaccine Zombie Song (24:01)

- AI-Generated Music and Video Production (27:10)

- Future Music Projects and Genre Exploration (37:29)

- Promotion of Health Ranger Store Products (44:43)





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.).





