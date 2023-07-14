Rogue Ways 2.4 - Thanos Beats!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This episode of Rogue Ways is lit as fuck because I’m lucky enough to be able
to talk with a conspiracy theorist, a deep thinker, an artist, a lyricist, an
entrepreneur, a producer and a dope ass music creator! Thanos Beats, AKA Eric
Diaz is here today to share a journey that has brought him ever further and
deeper into the truth of what matters most in life! Check out Thanos:
<https://www.facebook.com/therealthanos/> Support me on Patreon:
<http://www.patreon.com/RogueWays> Donate to support my work:
paypal.me/QuorriScharmyn Music by The UnknoWn: <https://johnnylarson.com/>
Eyes Open Facebook:
[https://www.facebook.com/groups/50698...](https://www.facebook.com/groups/506984396381012/)
Slow News Day: [https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu4H...](None) Breaking
Basic: <http://breaking-basic.com/>
