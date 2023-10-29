BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Consciousness Based Reality
Sandy Glaze
Sandy Glaze
26 views • 10/29/2023

Get to know yourself through your inner knowing as this is going to get even crazier on planet Earth. Waking up to a new probability and conscious creation is our birthright. Are artificially created demons being injected through the shots to keep us from waking up to our highest potential? Learn to read your energy and to trust yourself and your inner guidance system. Visit Sandy at https://sandyglazecoach.com                                                                               Email me at: [email protected]                                                                         FaceBook:   / 100011325213448                                                                                           Telegram: https://t.me/sandyglazecoach                                                                                     Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15Mf...                                                                  Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/SandyG331                                                                            Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sa...                                                                       To purchase a digital copy of Ending Global Loneliness; Finding Purpose, Love & Dynamic Relationships go to https://sandyglazecoach.com/the-boo Visit me at www.endinggloballoneliness.com Email me at [email protected] Face Book   / 100011325213448   To purchase a digital copy of Ending Global Loneliness; Finding Purpose, Love & Dynamic Relationships go to www.endinggloballoneliness.com Thank you for supporting my work and allowing me to be of service to others

