And We Know 5.6.2024 TREASON, 4thPsyop vid, MSM admit V@X injuries, SHAM TRIAL exposed, SOROS EVIL plans, Pray!

LT of And We Know





May 6, 2024





I would have never thought we would see large talk shows defending President Trump. Yes, we discussed this years ago, but wasn’t sure how it would occur. The MSM is already after our minds to lose the election, 4thPsyop is letting us know how the Information war is playing out and it is good. We will see this, the exposure of the JAB…how the immigrant issue continues to wake people up and a good ol song and motivational poem at the end.





"This is why so many American believes NBC is an extension of the Democratic Party." https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/59971





The Swamp rats are “joking” about the gallows and how to escape if Trump becomes President 👀 https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/59963





Staten Island New York Residents Confront Mayor Eric Adams https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/59962





😳 y'all ready to get the vax now? https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/59951





Waking up

https://x.com/TONYxTWO/status/1787255162609828204





New York Times spent years attacking anyone who had questions about the COVID vaccines - “misinformation”, they said.

https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1786924569095512304





The Black Community No Longer Asleep To Big Pharma & Government Lies

https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1786957880018796973





The boys and girls at 4th POG have released another hit.

https://tinyurl.com/3zcwvuf2





The World Economic Forum (WEF) admitted that the Covid pandemic was a globalist hoax that sought to eliminate cash and force the public to accept central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and digital IDs. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/65699





Jamey Johnson - Lead Me Home (Live at Farm Aid 2021)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rbW8rbpQ9I

