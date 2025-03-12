BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
I think it makes sense for Russia… Lot of down side for Russia too… We don’t want to be WASTING TIME - Trump on peace deal
I think it makes sense for Russia… Lot of down side for Russia too… We don’t want to be WASTING TIME — Trump on peace deal.

Ukrainian schools might be required to enforce a rule that mandates students, parents, and teachers to speak only Ukrainian, even during breaks.

The authors of the bill submitted to the Rada include First Vice Speaker Kornienko, MP Pipa, whose previous bill on this topic failed, and another 24 deputies, mainly from Western Ukraine.

Schools would be required to create a “Ukrainian-language educational environment,” which entails communication between students, parents, teachers, and other staff members of educational institutions “only in the state language, both during the educational process and during other forms of interaction among education seekers and with other participants in the educational process within the premises and on the territory of the educational institution.”

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
