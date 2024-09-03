U.S. Ready to Give Ukraine Permission to Strike Targets Deep Inside Russia

Reuters reported today that the Biden Administration is inching closer to an agreement to allow Ukraine to use American-made long-range missiles to hit military and critical infrastructure targets deep inside Russia. Meanwhile, a senior Russian diplomat reiterated that the Kremlin is fast-tracking a revision of Russia’s policy to use its vast nuclear arsenal.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 09/03/2024





