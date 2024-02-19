They call them synoptic gospels

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matthew, Mark, and Luke are the synoptic gospels. We have these beautiful witnesses giving us different perspectives. The book of John often has more detail on certain events. All 4 come together to give us beautiful truths. #synopticgospels #MathewMarkLuke #Witnesses #BookofJohn #BeautifulTruths