Mobile column of the 23rd separate mechanized brigade of the AFU drove into a minefield near Novodarovka (Zaporozhye region)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🇷🇺🇺🇦 Footage of the 305th artillery brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, as in early June, the equipment of the 23rd separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces drove into a minefield near the settlement of Novodarovka (Zaporozhye region)
Source @Intel Slava Z