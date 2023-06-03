America On The Brink Of Total Collapse: Food Prices SKYROCKET & DEVASTATE Middle Class

Stew Peters Show





May 2, 2023





Get prepared for the next crisis and ensure your family is protected from coming food shortages at http://HeavensHarvest.com and use the promocode “ Stew”.

Clayton Llewelyn is here to talk about the bleak future that may be in store for America.

America is facing a total collapse as illegals, out of control debt, and World War III overwhelms the nation.

All of these things are piling up and a famine is imminent.

A vast majority of Americans are not prepared for the coming food shortage.

The entities that control the global food supply are the same organizations who have committed genocide by pushing mRNA injections.

Get prepared now and don’t wait until there is an emergency by buying emergency food and heirloom seeds at Heaven’s Harvest.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Watch this new show NOW at Stewpeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2roefk-america-on-the-brink-of-total-collapse-food-prices-skyrocket-and-devastate-.html