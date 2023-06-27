NATO is Terrified! Russia has Started Using the Most Powerful 'FAB-1000' Bombs in Ukraine!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I still perfectly remember all this commotion in the West and the ranks of the Kyiv authorities when Russia began using the so-called high-power smart bombs 'FAB-500' in mid-February. Those who know little about military affairs and do not understand what a 'FAB-500' is most likely will not understand the full power and seriousness of this bomb.
*********************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN