Jabs: Nanotechnologies, Not Biologics

Editing The Human Genome: A War On Human DNA
* Dr. Ana Mihalcea and Karen Kingston discuss patents and scientific literature confirming self-assembling nanotechnology, quantum dot biosensing technology and polymer hydrogels in the ’rona bioweapons.
* The spike protein is an engineered device, manipulable by electromagnetic frequency and containing graphene and gold particles.
* The quantum dots are gene-editing technology.
* The nanoparticles are plastics, not lipids.
* Nobody agreed to be injected with technology i.e. electromagnetic devices.
* It goes beyond the injections; they’ve been modifying our food supply for decades.
* This technology is nanosized — and can be used in a colloidal liquid or gel, sprayed or put on surfaces etc.
READ:
The full episode is linked below.
Truth Science & Spirit | Covid 19 Nanotech & Synthetic Biology Bioweapons Ep 3: Conversation With Karen Kingston (18 January 2024)
https://rumble.com/v46q6yr-truth-science-and-spirit-covid-19-nanotech-and-synthetic-biology-bioweapons.html
