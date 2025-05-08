BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Israel & Trump in SHOCK: Yemen's Hypersonic CRUSHES IDF Air Defenses w/ Ben Norton & KJ Noh
What is happening
What is happening
9716 followers
3
229 views • 4 months ago

 May 6, 2025 #bengurionairport #yemen #israel

Israel's desperation is exploding after Yemen hit Ben Gurion airport, piercing US & Israeli air defense systems worth BILLIONS. Geopolitical analysts Ben Norton & KJ Noh break down the historic significance of this moment and why neither Trump nor Netanyahu will be able to bomb their way out of this problem.


FOLLOW ME ON X: https://x.com/SpiritofHo

FOLLOW ME ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/DannyHaiphong

FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: https://t.me/dannyhaiphong


SUPPORT THE CHANNEL ON PATREON:


  / dannyhaiphong


Support the channel in other ways:


https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dannyhai...

Substack: chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.com

Cashapp: $Dhaiphong

Venmo: @dannyH2020

Paypal: https://paypal.me/spiritofho


Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/dannyhaiphong


#yemen #trump #israel #bengurionairport

trumpisraelpalestinegenocidesaudi arabiagazayemenidfhypersonicshockcrushesjered kushnerair defensesben nortonkj nohbengurionairport
